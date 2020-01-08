Judith A. (Fultz) Kepiro

Judith Ann (Fultz) Kepiro, 73, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Clara (Hardman) and John Fultz, and grew up near Frederick, MD, graduating in 1964 from Walkersville High School, Walkersville, MD. On January 31, 2019, Judy celebrated 37 years of marriage with her late husband, Alex Kepiro, who preceded her in death by two weeks.
Judy had a passion for life, only recently retiring. She worked for many years in administration at both Community Hospital and IU13 Instructional Services and was co-owner of multiple businesses with her husband Alex, including a car dealership and an antique furniture business. Her soft-spoken nature nurtured her gift of caring for others, and she loved caring for people, especially in their time of need. She enjoyed visiting with friends, playing bocce, and traveling. She also loved visiting Longwood Gardens, as well as gardening in her own yard. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by her son Kip Lines, husband of Katy of Indianapolis, IN, son Robert Kepiro, husband of Lori of Lancaster, Deborah Reinhart wife of Rick of Lancaster, Linda Martin wife of Mike of Lancaster; her sister Gwen Williams of Frederick, MD; her nephew Lon Krantz and niece Kathryn Hart; her grandchildren Patrick Lines, Brian Lines, Jason Harmes, Shelley Hoover, Ryan Martin, Tara Jones, Sheldon Kepiro, Jill Nolt, and their spouses, as well as her 14 well-loved great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kelly Kepiro, brother Sonny Fultz, and uncle Charles Hardman.
Judy's family will greet friends from 10AM to 12PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 12PM with Pastor Katy Lines officiating, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Private interment will be in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a contribution in her memory to Christian Missionary Fellowship (CMF International), PO Box 501020, Indianapolis, IN 46250, www.cmfi.org. Please visit BachmanSnyder.com(717) 687-7644
A living tribute »