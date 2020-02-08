Judie A. Weller-Shaw 77 went to be with the Lord on 2/4/20, she was surrounded by family. Judie lost her 10 year battle with Parkinson's.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Shaw and children; Buster Findeison, Linda Paone, Cindy Whitcraft, Robin Weidman, and Fran Lafferty, her brother, Tim Crawford and countless grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Predeceased fathe,r Richard Crawford, mother, Mickie Sypnewski, step father, Frank Sypnewski, brothers: Patrick Crawford, Ronnie Crawford, and Jeff Crawford.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 9:30-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ where services will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery at Estell Manor Park.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to (hospice) Grace Health Services 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837.
