Judge Ronald William Savage

On December 3, 2022, Judge Ronald (Ron) William Savage, 78, died peacefully of natural causes at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community in Lancaster, PA. Ron was the loving husband of the late Judith Anne (Sherts) Savage and the son of the late William J. and Pauline (Rodgers) Savage.
Ron graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1962 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a radio operator. Upon returning home, Ron studied Political Science and Government at Franklin and Marshall College. As a college student, he was given the opportunity to intern for a local police department. Lured by a sense of adventure and comradery, Ron left school and quickly joined the ranks of the East Lampeter Police Department, where he would complete a remarkable career as an officer and detective sergeant. In 1979, Ron was ambushed with gunfire while being called to an armed bank robbery. Surviving with minor wounds, Ron remains to be the only officer in East Lampeter Township Police Department history to be hit by gunfire during the line of duty.
Throughout his career, Ron received several awards, accolades and citations. Most notably, in 1983, Ron was nominated for the International Chiefs of Police Award for Police Officer of the Year. Because of this honor, Ron received letters of recognition from William H. Webster then Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dick Thornburg then governor of PA, and various members of the U.S. Congress.
In 1989, Ron attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. Upon returning to Lancaster, he volunteered to take part in the newly piloted Lancaster County Drug Task Force. After nearly 20 years of service, Ron finished his police career as a Sergeant Detective. In 1993, Ron was elected to the position of Magisterial District Judge for East Lampeter/ Upper Leacock Townships, where he served for 12 years until his retirement in 2006. Throughout his tenure as a Magisterial District Judge, Judge Savage was known for being ethical, tough and fair.
A natural storyteller, Ron will be best remembered for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. In his free time, Ron enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, following current events, collecting antiques, learning about history, going to casinos and spending time with family and friends.
Ron is survived by his children Amy Murdoch (Christopher) of Lancaster, PA and J. William Savage, Esq. (Jessica) of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren Scarlet and Charlie Murdoch of Lancaster, PA and Colin and Johan Savage of Syracuse, NY; sister Jean Jent (Albert) of West Palm Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will also be received on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the funeral home from 6PM-8PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Pennsylvania Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving (formerly the Humane League of Lancaster) 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
