Judge Richard H. Simms, Sr.

Richard Howard "Dickey" Simms, Sr., 85, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Magnolias of Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Herman and Reba (Brown) Simms. Dickey was the loving husband of Janet (Pack) Simms with whom he celebrated 33 years of marriage.
Dickey was a 1953 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1962. In June 1968, he was sworn in as an Officer. He attended the Police Academy with the Pennsylvania State Police. He attended numerous trainings during his career. While working for the Bureau he attended F&M and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business.
In 1976 he was promoted to Sergeant. During his career he worked Patrol, Community Relations and as a Detective in the Investigative & Juvenile Divisions.
His personnel file is filled with letters of Commendation for his work as a Police Officer. He received countless letters of appreciation from members of the community, civic groups and SDOL for his efforts and outreach.
He retired as a Sergeant in 1991. In 1993 he was hired as a civilian in the Community Relations/Crime Prevention Office. He worked there until 1999 when he was elected as the Magisterial District Judge for the SE section of Lancaster City.
He continued to serve Lancaster City for several terms as an MDJ and then as a Senior MDJ for the area, retiring in 2013.
He also served as President of the Police & Fire Civil Service Board and was a Board Member for the Youth Aide Panel.
He was a longtime member of Brightside Baptist Church. He was a friendly person, funny, and outgoing. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Cowboys and 76ers. He loved family gatherings and vacationing in Memphis, TN. He also enjoyed listening to Jazz music.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by his children: Anita Simms (Walter Whack), Lancaster; Gina Simms, Millersville; Steven Simms (Janine), Mountville; Richard Simms, Jr. (Paula Costella), Lancaster; William C. Simms (Bria), Lancaster; James Lilly (Tammy), FL; Elena Crump (Adam), GA; and Michael Lilly, Lancaster; 22 grandchildren, and two adopted grandchildren, Jadyn Taylor and Jordan Lilly; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Herman and Charles Simms, and Olive Ann Simms Wilson.
Family and friends will be received from 6PM to 8PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17603. A second viewing will be held from 9AM to 11AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Funeral Services will follow at the church at 11AM. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment with military and police honors will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Dickey's memory be made to the School Fund for the adopted children at Lancaster Red Rose Credit Union, 1010 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. In the memo of the check, please write: FBO Janet Simms. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com