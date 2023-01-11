Juanita Ortiz, 67, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 6, 2023. Born in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Ramon Ortiz and Luz Conde.
Her family will remember her as a loving mother who loved to cook. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was always the life of the party. Juanita was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Her love will live on in her sons, Wilfredo Ortiz, Jr., husband of Liz, and David Morales, husband of Jurema; grandchildren, Sadie Morales, David Pizzola, Nathan Morales, Skylyn Fellenbaum, and Silas Shreiner; and siblings, Jose, Luis, Dolores, Abigail, Lucy, and Mary.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a viewing from 10 AM 12 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St. Lancaster, PA 17602, on Friday, January 13, 2023. A Funeral service will follow the viewing, beginning at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
