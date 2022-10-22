Juanita L. Lowery, 80 of Willow Street passed away on October 10, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on February 2, 1942 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Elsie Lutz Fitzee. She was the wife of Richard L. Lowery who preceded her in death. She was the companion of Edward "Smirk" Rieker.
Juanita was a licensed Cosmetologist for several years and enjoyed that profession, serving clients in her home as long as she was able. She was Dachshund breeder and fostered and loved many dogs. Her two dogs, Buffy and Leah survived her. She enjoyed going to the cabin in Somerset County, enjoyed the outdoors and traveling the country with family and friends. She was a member of the Millersville-Manor VFW Post #7294 Ladies Auxiliary.
Juanita will be missed by her companion, Ed "Smirk" Rieker of Willow Street; brothers, Johnny Fitzkee of Willow Street and Sammy Fitzkee of Marietta; her sister, Connie Fitzkee wife of Kale Wike of Lancaster and her aunt, with lived with her, Edna "Dolly" Fitzkee.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Juanita's funeral service on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be made in the Conestoga Memorial Park. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
