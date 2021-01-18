Juanita Eleanor Chiswell

Juanita Eleanor (Williams Mueller) Chiswell, 94, passed away on January 9, 2021 at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 30, 1926, the younger daughter of Charles and Margaret (Heyardt) Williams. She raised four children in unconditional love: the late Clifford Mueller of Gloucester, VA; Jan Searcy of Lexington, OH; Keith Mueller, married to Marsha Mueller, of Carmel, New York; and Judith Mueller, married to Fred Owens, of Hellam Township, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: Austin Mueller of Gloucester, VA and his daughter Brooke; Ingrid (Mae) Simone of VA; and Lauren Searcy of Fort Thomas, KY.
Juanny also leaves behind her devoted sweetheart, Bob Waters, who brought great joy to the last five and a half years of her life. They met at Elderwood Senior Living in Lancaster and had their first dance at Valentino's.
Juanita attended secretarial school after high school and, in addition to raising a family, she managed the dental practice of her late husband, George Chiswell.
Juanita had a curious mind and loved to read. Raised by a single mother during the Depression, she never had the opportunity to attend college, but she craved learning and read widely, especially in history. She also leaves behind a dog-eared and heavily annotated Bible.
Juanita loved Jesus. Her faith emphasized Christ-like love and forgiveness, and expressed itself in an expansive capacity for empathy and care. Joy and gratitude defined her. She brought light and laughter to any room she graced, and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations of remembrance can be directed to Compassus Living Foundation.
Please visit Juanita's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »