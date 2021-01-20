Juanita Bonnie "Bunny" Broomell, 102, formerly of Coatesville, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Collinsville, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Nellie Jackson Wilson, and the wife of the late Samuel A. Broomell who died in April 1974.
Bunny was a member of Olivet United Methodist Church, Coatesville, where she was a faithful member of the Prayer Chain.
She was the Personnel Manager at JJ Newbery's, Coatesville for many years.
She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Blind Association. She was a Poll Watcher for many years. Bunny loved to travel; some of her favorite trips included the Holy Land, Germany, Alaska, and Sweden. She also enjoyed cooking and reading her Bible.
Bunny is survived by her sisters, Nancy L. "Pat" Naylor of Leola, Lois O. "Ree" Hooven of Jennersville, and her brother, Jessie "Jack" Leslie of Wagontown; and many nieces and nephews.
Bunny's funeral service will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:30am at Olivet United Methodist Church, Coatesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30am. Interment in Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery, Coatesville.
Memorials in Bunny's honor may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church 310 E. Chestnut Street, Coatesville, PA 19320.
