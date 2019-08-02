Juana G. Matos, went to be with her Lord at the age of 90, and of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care on Friday, July 26th, 2019. Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico to the late Thomas and Juana Matos and preceded in death by her husband, Julio Acosta Maldonado.
Juana will be lovingly remembered by her eight children, Aida Hernandez, Efrain Acosta, Petra Ramirez, Lydia Martinez, Eufemia Acosta, Minerva Baldrich, Jose Acosta and Lucy Acosta; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a multitude of great-great-grandchildren.
Juana was a homemaker and a great cook with a witty sense of humor.
