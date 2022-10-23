Juan Gonzolo Rizo-Patron, 71, of Loxahatchee Groves, FL, formerly of Mountville and Trenton, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the HCA Florida JFK Hospital, Atlantis, FL.
Born in Lima, Peru, on August 29, 1951, he was the son of the late Gustavo Rizo-Patron Remy and Margarita Barua de Rizo-Patron.
A registered architect, Gonzolo was the owner of Entesis Architecture. He received a Master's in Architecture from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh. Gonzolo was a member of the Elizabethtown Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, Lancaster. He was a member of the Society of American Registered Architects. Gonzolo loved cars and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by two sons, Noah Martin Rizo-Patron of Florida, and Juan Lucas Rizo-Patron of Mountville; two sisters, Luz Maria and Alicia both of Peru; four brothers, Alfredo of Ohio, and Carlos Gustavo, Miguel and Juan Manuel all of Peru; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gonzolo was preceded in death by a sister, Margarita.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 AM in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Lane, Lancaster. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. A viewing will be held at the Church from 10 AM until time of the service.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is entrusted with the arrangements.
