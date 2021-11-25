Joycelyn May Darrenkamp, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond G. Flowers and Ida Mary Musser. She was married to John David Darrenkamp for 65 years.
Joyce looked forward to her yearly getaway trips with her sister Sylvia. She loved treasure hunting at local Re-uzit stores with her daughters. She had the gift of gab and never met a stranger that wasn’t a friend within minutes of meeting them. She had a generous and giving heart towards everyone, but above all she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be sorely missed by all.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her daughters, Dawn Marie Eshleman of Millersville, and Sister Julia Mary Darrenkamp, a Daughter of St. Paul, as well as three grandchildren, Ryan Hughes-Bixler, Jamie Lynne Irwin, Bradley Eshleman, and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Logan Irwin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Landis, and her brothers, Robert, Eugene, Theodore, and Raymond Flowers and her daughter, Ruth Elaine Darrenkamp.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for the immediate family at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery with Reverend Michael Metzgar officiating.
In honor of Joyce, please omit flowers and make a contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 in her name.
