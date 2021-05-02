Joyce "Zoe" Amendola, 74, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2021. She is preceded in death by her brother, Danny Kefalas; and sister, Sophia Panagatos. She is survived by her loving son, Bob Pectelidis (Kymberly); grandson, Jimmy Pectelidis; and sisters, Irene Philippou, Mary Shapiro, and Christina Burnusigis. Zoe enjoyed her career as a hairdresser and had a passion for painting on canvas, and was called to serve the Lord by acting as deacon for Lancaster First Assembly of God, of which she was a devoted member.
The family will honor her with a celebration of life Saturday, May 8, 12 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond, VA. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment at Woodland Cemetery in Ashland, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. For condolences, visit www.blileys.com.