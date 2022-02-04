Joyce Y. Smith, 84, of Lancaster died Monday, January 31, 2022 at her residence. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late John and Sara Heiss Smith. She was employed at Keener Tag Manufacturing and attended Trinity Neighborhood Church, Lancaster.
She is survived by; a sister, Norma K. Miller with whom she resided; nephew, Matthew Brown; niece, Jasmine Brown; and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; sisters, Judy Eshelman, Virginia Miller and Carol Smith; brother, Kenneth “Jim” Keller.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster at 1:00 pm.
Furman’s-Leola
