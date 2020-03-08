Joyce Y. Dull, 76, of Strasburg, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Ephrata.
She was the wife of the late Gerald Dull, who passed away in 1996, and was formerly married to David Sweigart of Mount Joy. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ella Mae Sentman Garver.
Joyce had worked for over 20 years before retiring from the Anderson Pretzel Factory. She enjoyed spending time with her family at cookouts and picnics, and enjoyed fishing and shopping.
She is survived by her sons: David married to Luanne Sweigart of Lancaster, Douglas Sweigart married to Stephanie Boas of Lancaster, Stephen Sweigart of Lititz, Keith Sweigart of Lancaster, and Damon Sweigart of Strasburg; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Dorothy Rife of Paradise and Judy Groff of Mount Joy; and four step children. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Garver.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joyce's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
