Joyce S. Dombach, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in East Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira H. and Earla B. Snyder Dombach.
She was a 1955 graduate of Millersville High School. Joyce worked as a secretary for several area Lancaster County Businesses earlier in her career; she also was an owner of a certified childcare center in York for many years. She was an active and faithful member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church, Manheim, where she taught Sunday school, volunteered for Bible school and was a member of the sewing circle. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering for the "Meals on Wheels" program for the Manheim area. Her interests included: knitting, vegetable and flower gardening, and in her early years participated in 4 -H activities.
Surviving are four brothers: John Dombach of Willow Valley, Robert husband of Rhoda Dombach all of Willow Street, Kenneth husband of Janet Dombach of Manheim, James husband of Donna Dombach of Quarryville, three sisters: Arlene Metzler of Milton, Lorraine wife of Elvin Brandt of Lititz, Linda wife of Michael Brubaker of Lancaster, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Mark and Ira Dombach, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Metzler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joyce's funeral service at the Pleasant View Mennonite Church, 2571 Hossler Road, Manheim, on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. There will also be a viewing on Monday Morning, November 28th at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Joyce's memory to; Pleasant View Mennonite Church, C/O Linford Weaver, 784 Orchard Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »