Joyce P. Strubel, 81 of Strasburg, passed away at ManorCare, Lancaster on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born in New Providence to the late Joseph Risser and Grace Hershey (Breneman) Strickler.
Joyce shared 62 years of marriage with her husband George W. Strubel. Their first date was roller skating at Rocky Springs Park.
A graduate of the Solanco High School, Joyce worked as a housekeeper for Historic Strasburg and at the Willow Valley Hotel. She also helped to design the rooms at the Strasburg Creamery.
Joyce was a faithful and active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Strasburg, where she volunteered with the food cupboard, baking Christmas cookies, and knitting prayer shawls. She was very outgoing and loved the Strasburg Community. She loved to knit, read books from the Library, and was famous for baking her Strubel cookies and German chocolate cake.
In addition to husband George, Joyce is survived by their daughter, Teri A., wife of Tony Hoffman of Peru, IN, sons, Theodore W. Strubel, husband of Ann Marie of Lancaster, and Anthony W. "Tony" Strubel of Strasburg; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jessie, Corrine, Huntyr, Tyler, and Brooke; and her siblings, Phoebe Corwin of Chicago, IL and Joseph Strickler of Quarryville.
A graveside service will take place 11 AM Thursday, December 17, 2020 with The Rev. Michael W. Rothan officiating, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road C, York, PA 17402 or to Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 West Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.
