Joyce P. Rohm, 75, of New Providence and formerly of Kirkwood, entered into rest on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Nixdorf and Joyce F. (Smith), wife of James Ressler. She was the wife of the late Carl L. Rohm.
Joyce worked as an L.P.N. at Willow Valley for many years. She also worked in labor and delivery at Birth Care and Family Health Services in Quarryville. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joyce enjoyed scrap booking, crafting, and cooking. She was also a bookkeeper for her late husband’s business, Rohm’s glazing. Joyce’s family meant everything to her and she cared deeply for them.
Joyce is survived by 3 children: Christopher C. Rohm, Karen, wife of Kevin Earl, and Nedra wife of Joshua Harper-Rohm. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and siblings: David Ressler, Steve Ressler, and Marianne Tegnell.
A funeral service will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1210 East King Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Henry Eberle Cemetery, 280 Lumber St., Mount Joy following the service at 1:00 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Birth Care and Family Health Services, 1138 Georgetown Rd., Christiana, PA 17509. Online guestbook at
