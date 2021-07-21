Joyce N. Becker, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed peacefully into eternal rest at Moravian Manor Lititz, PA, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Buffalo, New York, on December 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John William and Esther Carpenter Noeltner. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, George E. (Bud) Becker, Jr.
She will be lovingly missed by her four children: Stephen E. Becker, husband of Susan, Millersville, Kathleen J. Brubaker, Lancaster, Paul G. Becker, Mountville, and Michelle L. Petticoffer, wife of Carl, Ephrata. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William Noeltner, husband of Sharon, Camden, SC.
Joyce was a graduate of Amherst Central High School, Amherst, NY and attended Buffalo State College, NY.
Joyce was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed entertaining, cooking and gardening. She also had a passion for art and design and creating floral arrangements using flowers from her garden. She was a past member of the Town & Country Garden Club of Lancaster where she won numerous competitions. She owned her own craft shop, ‘Naturals by Joyce', for many years and worked at the former Olde Towne Interiors in Lancaster where she enjoyed employing her interior design skills.
Joyce was a parishioner of St. James Episcopal Church for over 60 years where she was an active member and volunteer in many church related activities including the Anchorage Breakfast Program, Town Fair, Christmas Craft Show, Parish Visitor, and Power Packs programs. She volunteered for 20 years at Lancaster General Hospital where she supported a variety of patient care needs.
Joyce's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Moravian Manor for the care they provided and to her Moravian community of friends for their friendship and loving support.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 West Lemon St., Lititz, PA. 17542 (moravianmanor.org) or St. James Episcopal Church (saintjameslancaster.org).
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097