Joyce Marie Landvater, 64, of Hershey, died unexpectedly Friday, November 19, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical. Born in Hershey she was the daughter of the late David R., Sr. and Delores (Hufford) Landvater. Joyce had worked in the healthcare industry as a nurse’s aide. She enjoyed adult coloring books, was an action movie buff, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Craig husband of Jessica Landvater, Elizabethtown, Jason husband of Ginny Landvater, Elm City, NC; four grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia wife of Donald Flowers, Newmanstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David R, Landvater, Jr.
Viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
