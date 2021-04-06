Joyce Marie Kile, 63, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard Faus Kile and Gloria Marlene (Watson) Kile.
Joyce graduated from Donegal High School. She went on to work at various jobs including Consumer Packing Co. She attended Salem United Methodist Church. Joyce shared a special bond with her mother and loved being at home with her. Doing puzzles, playing pinochle, and watching baseball was among her favorite hobbies.
She is lovingly survived by her mother, and her brother, Richard F. Kile (Susan) of Harrisburg. Joyce is preceded in death by her father.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 with the Rev. Dr. John A. Laughlin, Sr., officiating.
