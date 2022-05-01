Joyce M. Shireman, 81, of Marietta, passed away at home on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Elva Linard and wife of Charles D. Shireman, with whom she was married for 62 years.
Joyce was owner and operator of a daycare that she ran out of her home for many years. Her life centered around children; she loved being around them and caring for them. She rarely missed her grandchildren's sporting events. Joyce was a lifetime member of the Pioneer Fire Company and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post #466 in Marietta. She enjoyed reading, especially Danielle Steele novels, and loved spending time on the beach at Ocean City, Maryland. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caregiver.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her sons, Charles D. Shireman, Jr. (Kelly); Steven C. Shireman (Stacey); 5 grandchildren: Dustin, Evan, Travis, Kyle, and Kirsten; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Jerome Linard (Dolores), Jay Linard (Sharon), Jack Linard; sisters, Judy Bass (late Carl), and Joanne Ruhl (Jeff).
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia. The family will begin to receive friends at 10:00 AM. A committal service will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com