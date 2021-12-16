Joyce M. Manley, 86, of Columbia, passed away on December 13, 2021 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of the late Richard A. “Dick” Manley, Sr. with whom she was married 55 years until his death in 2008. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ethel Mae Brooks Kirchner.
Joyce retired in 1984 from the Susquehanna Glass Company where she was employed as a shipping clerk. She loved spending time at her family’s cabin in Perry County and vacationing in Stone Harbor NJ. Joyce also enjoyed creating afghans and wash clothes for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Brenda L. wife of Steven L. Zeamer; Richard A. “Rick”, Jr., husband of Lisa A. Manley; Cindy M. wife of Lester Lipman; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a brother Joseph C. Kirchner. Her siblings, Nancy, Joanne, Jack and James preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sixth and Locust Sts., Columbia, PA. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
