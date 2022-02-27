Joyce M. Hamme, 89, a long-time resident of Spring Grove, passed away December 8, 2021 in Mohnton, PA surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Paradise, PA, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Reba L. Moore. She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church, the church in which she was raised, graduate of Elizabethtown College and medical technologist. After leaving medical technology, she assisted her husband, Glenn, with his dental practice and other business activities. Joyce enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, music, and spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren for over fifty years, serving on the church board and chairing various committees during that time. She also visited with church members who were shut-ins and others who were residents of the Brethren Home of New Oxford for many years. She was a long-time supporter of Elizabethtown College, serving as a member and officer of the Elizabethtown Women's Auxiliary and member of the Elizabethtown College J.G. Francis Society.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Hamme D.D.S. Surviving her are her two children, Marc M. Hamme, husband of Lisa A. Hamme of Lebanon and Elaine R. Lewis, wife of Peter J. Hershey of Mohnton; and two grandchildren, Elisabeth A. Hamme of Spring Grove, PA and Sarah M. Hamme of Lebanon, PA.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial service for Joyce at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, PA on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at 11:30am. Following the memorial service there will be a meal and time to visit with family at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elizabethtown College for the Glenn E. '53 and Joyce M. '54 Hamme Family Scholarship Fund, Attn: Elizabeth Dahmus, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. shiveryfuneralhome.com