Joyce M. Englert, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Born in Savannah, Georgia she was the daughter of the late Marie (Reynolds) and Pervis White.
She survived by her four children, Christine Clerico (Paul), Thomas Englert, Barbara Haupt (William), Charles Englert; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Russell and Donald White; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Fisher.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
