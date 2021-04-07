Joyce M. Engle, 79, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Harold R. Engle, who passed away in 2006.
Born in Bronx, New York on May 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Gauss) Schiek. Joyce worked as a medical secretary and eventually retired from the Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a very active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Manheim. She loved watching old romantic movies, and most important to her was spending time with her family.
Surviving is her daughter Dianne L. Malone, wife of Shawn of Lebanon, granddaughters Danielle Rittel, wife of Jamie and Tenille Gingrich, wife of Andy, great-grandchildren Alexa and Natasha Rittel, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa M. Engle, granddaughter Ashley Rittel, and siblings Peggy Wilson and Delores Fackler.
Viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Funeral services will be private, with burial in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joyce's church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 90 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, PA 17545.