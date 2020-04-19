Joyce M. Derstler, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Luther Acres. Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Frank Paul and Irene Gepfer Frey Shaub. Joyce was the loving wife of David C. Derstler and they would have observed their 66th wedding anniversary in May of this year. For over 40 years Joyce worked as a teller for the former Keystone Bank which became Fulton Bank, and then was employed as an account clerk for Anthony Greiner Public Accountant Office in Manheim. She earned a certificate of Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and was a member of the National Association of Accountants. Joyce was an active and faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim, where she served on church council and taught Sunday school in her early years. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, was a great cook, and loved to travel and spend time at the family cabin known as "Stoney Brook Lodge" in Mifflin County.
Surviving in addition to her husband, David, is a son, Jeffrey husband of Glenda Sue Derstler of Strasburg, a daughter, Denise Ratliff of Akron, a grandson, Christopher Ratliff, a granddaughter, Alecia Ratliff, and three brothers: Donald husband of Pat Shaub of Lititz, Richard Shaub of Lititz, Frank Jr. husband of Nancy Shaub of Manheim, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to public health guidelines, services for Joyce will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
