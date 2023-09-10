Joyce M. Cary, 76, of Landisville passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023. She was born to the late Harland Cowman and Eva Mae DeHaai in the countryside outside of Monroe, Iowa. Joyce spent 25 years working in the school district and many of those years as a secretary at Hempfield High School.
Joyce was a loving and kind woman, mother, and wife. Always soft spoken, she maintained a loving presence in both times of happiness and stress. She was the rock that her family rested on and depended on. She will be missed deeply by her friends and family.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband Thomas A. Cary; her son Chad Cary; and her siblings Edward Cowman, Janice Cowman and Rick Cowman.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence kindly visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »