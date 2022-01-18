Joyce LaVern Felix, 72, recently of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Alum Bank, Terre Hill and Akron, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at UPMC West Shore after a battle with Covid-19.
She was born on July 1, 1949 in Roaring Spring, PA., daughter of the late Fred and Betty (Weaver) Burke, and then was graciously welcomed into the loving and caring home of her late foster parents, Gene and Thelma Wentz of Alum Bank. She joined her lifelong best friend in marriage, Daniel L. Felix, on August 17, 1969.
Along with her husband, she is survived by sons D. Shawn Felix, Marietta, PA., and J. Kirk Felix, Carlisle, PA., married to Pamela, and their daughters Madelyn and Kathryn. Her siblings include Gloria Burke, the late Frank Burke, Fred Burke, Francine Burke, and Clinton Burke. Her foster siblings include Sue Speicher and Doug Wentz. She also has several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was a 1968 graduate of Chestnut Ridge High School. She was an active member of the Wolgamuth Church of the Brethren, Dillsburg, PA., and past churches where she attended. She cherished her granddaughters. She was most at home in the kitchen—cooking, baking and canning not only for her family and friends, but for those in need.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, she worked at the Chestnut Ridge Market of Alum Bank, Kennametal of Bedford, Ephrata (PA.) Area School District, the Borough of Akron, PA., as a crossing guard, Keystone Residence of Ephrata, and Clouser Appraisal of Lemoyne, PA.
Friends will be received from Noon-1 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg with a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Douglas Miller officiating.
Burial will be held at Bedford County Memorial Park.
