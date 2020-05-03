Joyce L. Klinestever, 58, of Columbia passed away on April 28th, 2020. She was born in York to the late John and Tiny Nace and was a lifelong resident of this area. Joyce attended Columbia High School and was a bartender at many establishments in Columbia; most recently at the Catholic War Veterans Post 1306. She was an avid Jimmy Buffet and Penn State Football fan and also enjoyed shopping and visiting Ocean City, MD. Joyce adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce leaves behind her husband, John Klinestever of Columbia; her companion Norman Grim, II of Columbia; her daughters, Kristy Ortman, fiancé of Dustin LeFever of Columbia, Tiffany Klinestever of Columbia; three grandchildren: Trenton, Aaron, and Courtney; two sisters, Nancy, wife of Bob Shufflebottom of Columbia, Wanda Wayne of York; several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clayton Nace.
Due to world events, a celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family and the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
