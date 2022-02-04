Joyce L. Hess, 71 of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Thelma (Johnson) and the late Ralph Kauffman. She was the loving wife to Gerald “Jerry” Hess.
Joyce was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and later retired from Schaedler Yesco Distribution as a branch manager. She was a member of Smithville Church of God. Joyce enjoyed flower gardening, cooking for her friends and family, and traveling. She did a cross country trip on motorcycle with Jerry. More than anything, Joyce loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother Thelma and husband Jerry, she is survived by 2 children: Jennifer Enck (Dean) and Brian Hess (Maia); 2 siblings: Wanda Wiker (Jeff) and Carson Kauffman (Kathy); 4 grandchildren: Emily Aubitz (Nick), Corinne Enck, Kayla Enck, and Hunter Enck; and 2 great-grandchildren: Christopher and Natalie.
A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joyce’s name to Smithville Church of God, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, PA 17560 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Carnegie PA 17506, Memo: Joyce Hess. To leave an online condolence, visit: