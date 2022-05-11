Joyce Kay Peters, age 81 of Lancaster passed away May 4, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Kathryn Munson Welk, she was predeceased by her husband Charles R. in 2016, her granddaughter Bobby Leigh Flora, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Peters is survived by her daughters, Julie K. Garcia (James), and Doreen K. Peters (Robert Flora), granddaughter Amanda Peters, grandson Shane Garcia, 3 sisters; Lucy, Joan, Nancy and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Peters worked in retail sales and the food service industry. She spent many summers at the beach with her family, she cherished times at the park with her sisters and their families.
Her greatest accomplishment was spoiling her husband, daughters and grandchildren.
Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family and under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 2024 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Kindly consider a donation in her memory to Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
