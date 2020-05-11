Joyce K. Blevins, age 84, formerly of Wakefield, PA, passed away at Luther Acres of Lititz on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in West Chester, daughter of Orie & Ruth Kilby Kilby. In the past she was an active member of the Wrightsdale Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was involved with the WMU, Red Hats, and helped with meal preparation. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, bird watching, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are 4 children: Audrey wife of Kevin Phipps of Peach Bottom, Lisa wife of David Depew of Carrollton, TX, Michael husband of Joanna Drexel Blevins of Harrisburg, Patrick Blevins of Columbia, MD, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Blevins.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Private interment will take place in the Penn Hill Friends Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. reynoldsandshivery.com
