Joyce Johnson Wittenberg, age 92, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2021.
Born in Kirkwood, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon G. and Anna (Bucher) Shoemaker.
Joyce was a graduate of Colerain and Quarryville High Schools. She is preceded in death by her second husband Hubert Wittenberg and her first husband Clyde I. Johnson. Joyce and Clyde owned and operated a General Merchandise Store in Tayloria for 25 years. Upon Clyde's death, she was employed by Farmers First Bank, Quarryville for 22 years, retiring in 1994.
She was a member of Westminster Church and sang in the choir for many years.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter, C. Michael Johnson, husband of Patricia, Mark M. Johnson, husband of Barbara, and Constance J. Herr, wife of Stephen Herr. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Rd., Kirkwood, PA at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service.
