Joyce Jeanette Murry, 86 of Columbia came face to face with her Savior on Sunday morning, August 14, 2022. Born in Deland, Florida on May 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harold Norman and Capitola Sikes Lynn. She was the wife of Robert H. Murry who preceded her in death on May 30, 2014.
Joyce attended Living Light Mennonite Church, Washington Boro. She loved to cook and was a great game player, particularly cards and Aggravation. She enjoyed friends and family and always had room for one more at the table. She was a "mom" and "grandma" to many that became part of the family by her love.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Robert H. Jr., husband of Midge Murry, of Spartanburg, SC, Russell D. Hinton, Jr., of Cocoa Beach, FL, Douglas A. Hinton of Washington Boro, Carl F. "Buck", husband of Pam Hinton of East Petersburg and Nathan W., husband of Karen Murry of Pottsville; daughters, Connie L. Andrews of Shelbyville, TN, Glenda P. Perry of Mountville and Tina M., wife of John Matthews of Manheim. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and her sisters, Glenda Gerraputa and Marline Batten of Florida. She was preceded in death by her son, Danny M. Hinton; daughter, Sarah Jane Murry; brother, Lemuel Norman and sister, Shirley Woodling.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 6 to 8PM. Joyce's funeral service will be at the church on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:30AM with family receiving visitors at 11AM. Private interment will be held in the Masonville Mennonite Cemetery, Washington Boro. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
