Joyce H. Cramer, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on June 10, 2022. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Phyllis (Barshinger) Ruby. She celebrated over 36 years of marriage to Robert Cramer until his passing in 2018.
She will be fondly remembered for her love of watching Jeopardy and spending time with her family. Her family will cherish memories of her as a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was of the Christian faith.
Joyce's love will live on in her stepchildren: Lynda, wife of William Bresch, of Willow Street, Brenda Cramer of Columbia, Lisa Floyd of Sylva, NC, and Donna Cramer of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren: Billy, Bobby, Amanda, and Jeremy; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, at 2 PM, with a viewing being held from 1 PM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, stjude.org.
