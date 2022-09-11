Joyce Gill Allen, age 86, Lititz, PA passed away on September 8, 2022 at her residence. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (nee) Howe Gill. She grew up in Ambler, PA and attended Beaver College, later graduating from Millersville with a Master's in History at age 50.
Joy was the wife of the late Robert Lewis Allen, Sr. They were married for 58 years, moving to Lancaster to open Lancaster Toyota in 1973, Lancaster Mazda in 1975 and Lancaster Nissan in 1990. They spent many happy times together at their vacation homes in Beach Haven, NJ, Naples, FL, Nantucket, MA, and most of all the Cotswolds area of England. Along with traveling, she loved to read, watch British telly, and most of all, enjoying time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joy loved collecting doll houses and after Bob passed she started building homes for resale.
Joy is survived by her son, Robert L. Allen, Jr., husband of Tina; her grandchildren, Keara P. Dagen (wife of Robert,) Brad Allen (husband of Renee), Morgan Allen, Jennifer Thomas (wife of Craig), and Thomas Shireman (husband of Michelle): and great grandchildren Diggory, Catherine, Piper, Ewan, Cullen and Charlie. Along with her parents and husband, Joy is preceded in death by their daughter Patricia Shireman.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 12:30pm-2:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a celebration of Joy's life following at 2pm.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »