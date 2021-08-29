Joyce Ellerie Fink passed away peacefully at her Lancaster home on August 12, 2021, after a brief battle with Leukemia. She was surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in York Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ellerie Haller. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Fink, with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage in May of this year. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to many.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Lowry (Kurt Brubaker), Columbia, Pennsylvania, Karinsue Miller (Matthew), Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and Julia Sloat, Marietta, Pennsylvania. She loved her five grandchildren, Bailey Moser (Michael), Jasmine Sloat, Kendra Sloat, Jacob Miller, and Libby Herr (Jordan). She also loved a great-granddaughter, Nora Moser, a great-grandson, Gavin Herr, and another great-grandson who will join her family in October.
Joyce was a teacher, a medical assistant, and had her own interior decorating business. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. She had great talent in designing and quilting quilts for family and friends. It was important to Joyce to be a servant for others as she volunteered in the community.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 10 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke St., Lancaster Pennsylvania. The service will begin at 11:00 AM and there will be an opportunity to greet the family at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in the church memorial garden immediately after the service and will be private for the family only. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please check their website, www.DeBordSnyder.com, for any changes in the service due to COVID-19 restrictions or to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 31 South Duke St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 17602. 717-394-4097