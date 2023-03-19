Joyce Elaine Tilley, 76, of Susquehanna Township and formerly a longtime resident of Lancaster County, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, while at a short stay at Londonderry Village, with their Chaplain praying and softly singing hymns by her side.
Born August 24, 1946, in Denver, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Paul D. and Bernice A. (Fry) Sweigart. Joyce is survived by two brothers, Daniel L. Sweigart (wife Sandra Sweigart) of Sinking Spring and William R. Sweigart of Denver and a sister, Edith M. Sweigart (husband Stephen Sweigart) of Ephrata. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin E. Sweigart and sister, Joann A. Sweigart.
On June 19, 1965, Joyce married the love of her life, Ronald Bruce Tilley, who went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2005. When Joyce married Ron, she became a stepmom to sons, Bruce A. Tilley (husband Luis Mora) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Steven R. Tilley (wife Linda Tilley) of Palmyra; and a daughter, Diane J. Stuckey (dearly departed husband, John Stuckey) of Lebanon. That same year Joyce and Ron added a biological son to their family, Ronald Bruce Tilley II (wife Julia Tilley). Joyce lovingly referred to herself as "Mom" of all four children and is survived by all of them.
Joyce loved her family tremendously and was focused on creating a warm and nurturing home for her family. She also worked with her husband as the bookkeeper for their trucking business and loved going on long hauls with him. She retired from customer service at Lehman Motors. Joyce was one of the friendliest people you'd ever meet and was so eager to extend her warm and caring friendship to others as God had extended his friendship through Jesus to her. She was happiest when she was hosting a home-cooked meal for her visiting family and friends.
An avid gardener, she was a member of the Linglestown Community Garden Club. Her beautiful garden beds and courtyards provided an inspiring and serene setting for her to entertain family and friends. Joyce also enjoyed baking pies for charity, sewing, needle point and training her dogs. She loved traveling abroad and going to concerts. She was a fan of Christian music, Blues, Jazz and Elvis. Joyce enjoyed watching old Bette Davis movies in black and white; PBS world travel and history shows; NASCAR races; the popular sitcom of the day; Tom Selleck in Blue Bloods; TV events (such as Super Bowls, Major League Baseball All Star Games, and the TV Series Finale of popular shows like M*A*S*H); and most important to her, watching the favorite shows of her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren together with them.
A member of Hershey Free Church, Joyce was born again on August 11, 1971. Her favorite verse was 2 Corinthians 5:8: "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." She was a faith-filled person who loved Bible Study, hymn singing, sharing her faith and Christian fellowship. Previously while residing in Lancaster County, she was a member of Grace Fellowship Church of Ephrata and then Calvary Church (Lancaster).
The family extends their sincere gratitude to her entire healthcare teams at Penn State Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she received compassionate life-extending care for her complex medical conditions and her sarcoma cancer in her lungs. With the help of her Lord and her treatment team, Joyce fought a courageous 33-month battle with cancer. The family is also extremely grateful for all her service coordinators and caregivers who came into her home for decades, allowing Joyce to stay living at home despite painful and debilitating medical conditions. The family praises God for how Hershey Free Church displayed such deep love and care for Joyce. Lastly, the family is grateful for the compassion and care provided by Hospice of Central Pennsylvania and Londonderry Village during her final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life and homegoing at a memorial service on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at Hershey Free Church, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036. The family will begin receiving guests at 3:30 p.m. and will also visit during the reception to be held after the service. The service will be available live and via recording on Ron Tilley's YouTube page (bit.ly/RonTilleyYouTube). Joyce was buried at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg, next to her beloved husband Ron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Londonderry Village (https://www.londonderryvillage.org/giving), a vibrant Senior community outreach ministry of the Church of the Brethren (Joyce's son Ron Tilley II serves as an ordained Chaplain in the Church of the Brethren denomination, and her son Steve Tilley serves as Board Chair of Londonderry Village). Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit www.BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.