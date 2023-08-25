Joyce Eileen (Kilmer) Moss, 71, went to Heaven on August 22, 2023. Born on December 15, 1951, in Lancaster, Joyce lived a life of service and devotion. She was the daughter of Rhoda Mae (Hollinger) Kilmer and the late John David Kilmer.
Joyce was the beloved wife of Pastor David E. Moss, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage and ministry beginning on July 20, 1974. Together, they served the Lord and their community, demonstrating a love that was steadfast and inspiring. She was the cherished mother of Benjamin David Moss and his wife, Amber; Charity Joy Ezzell and her husband, Nathan; Samuel David Moss and his wife, Nicole; and Nathanael David Moss and his wife, Aeryn. Her love extended to her grandchildren, Carleigh Moss, Tyler Payne, Jasmine Moss, Blakeley Payne, Levi Moss, Silas Moss, Josiah Ezzell, Elijah Moss, Kayla Ezzell, Jeshaiah Moss, and Selah Moss, and her great-grandson, Aiden Payne. Joyce was also a loving sister to Mary Ann Graham and her husband, Tom and brothers, Donald Kilmer and his wife, Karen and Nelson Kilmer and his wife, Missy.
A 1974 graduate of Washington Bible College, Joyce was a lifelong learner and teacher. She home schooled her children for 25 years, instilling in them a love for learning and a passion for serving others. Joyce not only homeschooled her children for those 25 years, but she was a pioneer in the homeschool movement and organized several homeschool coops over the years including the one that became a ministry of our local church. Her commitment to education extended to her church community as she was a dedicated teacher of children in the church and with Child Evangelism Fellowship. She taught Sunday School for ages 2-5 year old at North Hills Bible Church. Her love for children was evident in her teaching and she had a unique gift for making each child feel special and loved.
Joyce was a faithful member of North Hills Bible Church, where she worked alongside her husband in pastoral ministries. Joyce had a heart for missionary work, and she impacted many lives all over the world through her involvement. She was instrumental in planning North Hills Bible Church's annual missions conference. Her selfless spirit and love for others were evident in all she did. Joyce was a woman who put others before herself.
A memorial service for Joyce will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, PA. A time of fellowship will follow the service at the church. Private burial will be held prior to the service at Chiques Church Cemetery in Manheim, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, PA 17406.
