Joyce E. Yeager, 74, passed away peacefully at her Lancaster residence on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Joyce shared 47 years of marriage with her husband Robert R. Yeager, Sr. Born in Lancaster, Joyce is the daughter of Paul Edward Sprout, Sr. of Willow Street, and the late Ella Elva (Levering) Sprout. She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1966.
Joyce first worked for Hamilton Watch for 10 years, and then as a school crossing guard for Lancaster City for many years. Assisting her husband in his business, Yeager Electric, Joyce served as clerk and bookkeeper.
Joyce and Robert enjoyed spending time at their Lewes, DE home. A selfless, humble, and quiet person, family was her sole focus. Joyce attended St. Joseph Catholic Church with her husband.
In addition to her father and husband, Joyce is survived by her daughter, Paula, wife of William Kehoe of Willow Street, two sons, Robert Yeager, Jr., husband of Rosa of San Bernardino, CA, and Francis "Chuck" Yeager, husband of Denise of St. Augustine, FL; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Paul E. Sprout, Jr., husband of Vicki of Lancaster, and Donald Robert Sprout, husband of Jocelyn of Quarryville.
Private interment will take place in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1013 Mumma Road, Suite 203, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.
