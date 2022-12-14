Joyce E. Spangler, 75, of Willow Street, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Paul S. and Ella Murry Spangler. Joyce was a very active member of Grace Baptist Church and was a Bible teacher to children at church and with Child Evangelism Fellowship. She is now home with the Lord who she faithfully served.
She is survived by five brothers and four sisters and twenty-one nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Marvin E. Reich, officiating. Interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to: Grace Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Child Evangelism Fellowship, online, or at PO Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383.