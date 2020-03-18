Joyce E. Shank, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her residence. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Elvin and Florence (Maxwell) Killian. Joyce was the wife of the late Lane E. Shank who passed away on June 12, 2013.
Joyce worked as a teacher's assistant at Maytown Elementary School, a secretary at Elizabethtown College Alpha Hall office, and at Carpenters Insurance typing policies. She was a member of Dove Christian Fellowship in Elizabethtown. An avid Phillies and Eagles fan, Joyce enjoyed watching all types of sports on television. Joyce and her husband also loved to take bus trips, traveling throughout the New England and Southern States.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Michael L., husband of Tina Hiller Shank of Mount Gretna and Todd E., husband of Alta Raifsnider Shank of Mount Joy; and four grandchildren, Matt, Mara, and Sarah Shank, and Amanda, wife of Brad Crane; and a brother, Leroy Shank, husband of Donna of Middletown.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolane K. Shank, and a brother, Leroy Shank.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Joyce's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
