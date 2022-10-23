Joyce E. Rye, 82, passed away at her Marietta home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 17, 2022. Born in Brownstown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Victoria (Coldren) Wert. Joyce's husband, Edward L. Rye, Sr., died in 1997.
A great cook and baker, Joyce worked in the breading room at Menz Restaurant & Bar in Rio Grande, NJ during the summers. She loved to camp and spend time on the Wildwood Beach. Joyce was a wonderful caregiver, helping to raise many of the family children and grandchildren.
Surviving Joyce are her daughter, Deborah Bowers, wife of William of Lancaster; her sons, Edward L. Rye, Jr., husband of Vickie (Bollinger) Rye of Manheim, and John J. Rye, husband of Roseann (Noll) Rye of Marietta; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Alyssa, Jeffrey, Zachary and his fiance Megan Salvatore, Austin, and Kassidy; four great-grandchildren, Ozzie, Oliver, Cali, and Peak; and her siblings, James R. Wert, and Pearl I. Schaefer. In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by three sisters, Marrian V. Wert, Dorothy E. Nagle, and Lucy M. Kametz.
A private memorial service will take place, followed by interment in Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery.
Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
