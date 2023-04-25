Joyce E. Ricedorf, 82 of Masonic Village, died on 4/19/2023 following a 4-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on 3/2/1941 to Ralph and Almeda Berrier. She was married to her best friend and love of her life, Charles Ricedorf, and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on 3/9/2023. Together they had two wonderful daughters, Stacey (Allan) McElheny and Stephanie (Steven) Ginder. They have six grandchildren, Zachary (Whitney) McElheny, Nicholas (Alexandra) McElheny, Samantha Ginder, Nathaniel (Kyra) Ginder, Miranda Ginder and Avery Ginder. There are 4 great grandsons, Owen, Luke, Nolan, and Griffin. Joyce loved attending all her grandchildren's events. She has one sister, Janice L. (Kenneth) Lutz.
Joyce graduated from Donegal HS in 1959. She attended and graduated from Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She went on to work at Elizabethtown Crippled Children's Hospital in the operating room from 1962-1965. In 1966 she started working at Lancaster General Hospital. She finished out her nursing career working at Norlanco Medical Center for 24 years. She loved being a nurse and helping people.
She was a life-long member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy but after moving to Masonic Village, she attended Sell Chapel. She loved spending winters in Florida. She was involved in many activities at Masonic Village including line dancing, corn hole and shuffleboard.
The family would like to thank the medical staff and nurses at Ann Barshinger Cancer Center and the Hospice and Health Center at Masonic Village for all their excellent care. She is gone but never forgotten. 2 Timothy 4:6-8: I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
A Memorial Service celebrating Joyce's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11 AM. Joyce's family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com