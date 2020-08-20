Joyce E. (Peris) Gephart, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born January 10, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Nellie E. (Hargan) Peris.
Joyce who was born with Moebius Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that affects the muscles that control facial expressions and eye movement. This syndrome limited her ability to create a smile that we naturally can. To her family and closest friends Joyce's smile was her own filled with true love, laughter and peace! Joyce is now in the arms of her loved ones smiling as she always hoped she would with Jesus.
A graduate from Penn Manor High School, Joyce developed a love for poetry. Joyce's poems were often published in her school's newsletter and church bulletins. Her poetry was influenced through her love of music, nature and her love for others. Joyce was a true music buff. Family and friends will cherish the memories of singing and dancing.
Joyce worked numerous jobs but the one she enjoyed the most was taking care of children. She truly felt her biggest accomplishments were caring for her nephews, niece and then later her great-nieces and nephews. They often speak of the positive influence she had on their life in becoming caring, fun loving adults.
Joyce will be lovingly missed by all her family and friends. Her surviving siblings: Donald C. Peris, husband of Ethel M. (Snook), of Millersville, Dianne M. Wolf, of Willow Street, Joanne M., wife of Kenneth G. Smiley, of Lancaster, John W. Peris, husband of Elizabeth A., of Lancaster, and Karen P., wife of Kevin B. McLellan, of Millersville. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Peris, Jr. and sisters: Brenda L. Peris and Linda L. Evans.
Memorial remembrances in Joyce's name can be made in helping others to smile through a donation to the following:
Moebius Syndrome Foundation: https://moebiussyndrome.org/
A Life Celebration Service will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid restrictions.
