Joyce E. (Overly) Redcap, 85, of New Holland, passed away on June 27, 2021 in her residence.
Born and raised in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. and Edna (Stauffer) Overly.
She was a member of the 1954 graduating class of New Holland High School. Joyce was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she would volunteer in the church nursery, helped with preschool and was on the transportation committee.
In more recent years she attended St. Stephen Reformed Church. She was employed at Blue Ball National Bank as an Executive Secretary for the President of the bank for twenty-eight years and retired in 2001. After her retirement from the bank, she then worked part time at Fairmount Homes for six years.
Joyce enjoyed doing yard work and gardening flowers. She enjoyed going square dancing and traveling to the beach. Her favorite past time was spending time with her loving grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children; Michelle D. wife of Eric Miller of Akron, PA and M. Todd Hudak husband of Maryerling Marcano of Pembroke Pines, FL. Also surviving are grandchildren; Erica Miller, Jenna Eberly and Ryan Hudak, great-grandchildren; Hailey and Aubrey Eberly and a brother; Thomas Overly husband of Ann Overly of New Holland, PA.
A private burial will be held in Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.groffeckenroth.com
