Joyce E. Martin, 81, of New Holland, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Della (Reitz) Martin.
Joyce was a school teacher at Summit Valley and Brecknock Elementary Schools in the Eastern Lancaster County School District. During her 33 year career, she also taught at Rosemont School and for the Army in Germany.
She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, New Holland where she would play piano.
Surviving is a brother Bruce A. Martin, New Holland.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 221 E. Main St., New Holland with Chaplain Chester Yoder officiating. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.