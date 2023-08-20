Joyce E. Marks, 90, of Brethren Village in Lititz, passed on Wednesday August 16, 2023. Born in Florin, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Ruth (Forney) Eshleman.
Joyce graduated from East Donegal High School in 1951 and from Manchester College in Indiana in 1955.
Joyce married the late James W. Marks on June 15th, 1958, and they established a home in Luckey, OH. Joyce taught 3rd grade at Hershey, PA prior to marriage and at Webster School in Wood County, Ohio after being married. Along with being a homemaker, she did part time work as a consultant for income tax preparation with H&R Block, Annapolis, MD, and was a realtor with Long & Foster, Crofton, MD. Joyce was a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed music, reading and knitting.
Joyce E. Marks is survived by her two children, Janita S. Marks of Maine, and James E. Marks of North Carolina. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dylan Dodd, Marisa Marks, Camden Marks and sister Effie Eshelman and brother Dr. Ross Eshleman.
There will be a small graveside service at 10 AM on Wednesday August 23rd, 2023, at West Green Tree Cemetery, Mount Joy Township, PA, 17552. Open to the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
