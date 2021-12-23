Joyce E. Landis, 82, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Earl and Dorothy (Almoney) Strauss and was the wife of Robert “Bob” Landis, Jr., with whom she shared 26 years of marriage.
Joyce was raised in Brickerville, attending a one room schoolhouse, and graduating in the first class from Warwick High School, class of 1957. Joyce was a teller for Commonwealth Bank at East Towne Mall and later worked for Miller & Hartman in accounts receivable until she retired in 2002. As a teller she was a friendly face to all her customers. At Miller & Hartman she made friends easily and her friendliness spread throughout all departments. She loved people and the love was returned many times over.
After marrying Bob in 1995, she joined Salem United Methodist Church in Rothsville and became a faithful member. She quickly spread her amazing love to all the congregation. Her activities in church created a love for God and Jesus that only grew greater each year. Her marriage to Bob in 1995 was often thought by them to be God-sent and this belief grew stronger with each passing year. She had many new adventures with Bob and looked forward to each new day with much anticipation.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by four children, David, husband of Kori Kilhefner of Lancaster, Michael, husband of Shelby Kilhefner of Rawlinsville, Heidi Jo, wife of John Wilds of Maryland, Tracy, wife of Mark Swope of York; ten grandchildren, Justin, Eric, Joan, Sara, Mollie, Lillian, Corey, Alonzo, Andria, and Candice; five great-grandchildren, Zoe, Palmer, Jake, Jordon, and Aiden; a brother, Ronald, husband of Anne Strauss of Florida and close friends, Dee Tennis, Anna Schaeffer, and Charlotte Bauman and her many church friends.
She also loved Bob’s children and was as close as a stepmother could be to Robert C., husband of Sharon Landis, Beverly, wife of Bruce Leisey; his grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Devin, Kenya, Katie, Tim, and Sarah, and his great-grandson, Xavier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Lipka.
Joyce will be greatly missed by all her family and friends but most affected will be her husband, who grew to love her more with every passing day.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Old Rothsville Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will take place in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to her church, Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Old Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
