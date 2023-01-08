Joyce E. Kuhn, 88 of Manor Twp., while surrounded by her family, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. and Helen (Patterson) Landis. Joyce was the loving wife of the late Vincent P. Kuhn, and they shared 38 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1992.
Joyce graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1953. For 21 years, she worked as an assembler for K-D Tool Manufacturing in Lancaster. A devoted wife and mother, Joyce raised six children. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and crocheting. She had a special place in her heart for animals and was a member of the SPCA.
Joyce is survived by five children: Debra Bagnoli and her husband Kerry of Millersville, Vincent Kuhn and his fiance Mara Pakalnins of Lancaster, Helen Lovendoski and her husband Kevin of Washington Boro, Kevin Kuhn and his wife Stephanie of New Freedom, and Kathleen Hoak and her husband Stephen of Columbia, along with 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her companion of many years, Denver Bates. Along with her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Gary Kuhn, and two brothers, Harry and Fred Landis.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com